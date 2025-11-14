TPI India standalone net profit rises 46.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 8.93 crore

Net profit of TPI India rose 46.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.937.637.618.260.360.310.220.150.220.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News