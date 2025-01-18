Pankaj Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 0.33 crore

Pankaj Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 and during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.330.29-42.42-37.930.010.030000

