Pankaj Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 0.33 crore

Pankaj Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 and during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.330.29 14 OPM %-42.42-37.93 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

