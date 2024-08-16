Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit declines 9.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 16 2024
Sales decline 49.91% to Rs 35.59 crore

Net profit of Panorama Studios International declined 9.88% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 49.91% to Rs 35.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.5971.05 -50 OPM %10.936.08 -PBDT3.573.59 -1 PBT3.213.41 -6 NP3.654.05 -10

Aug 16 2024

