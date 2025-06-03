Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 9.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.99% to Rs 212.54 crore

Net profit of Panorama Studios International rose 9.21% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.99% to Rs 212.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.90% to Rs 41.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 364.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.