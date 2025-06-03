TARC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 104.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.68% to Rs 11.82 crore

Net Loss of TARC reported to Rs 104.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.68% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 231.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 77.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 69.77% to Rs 33.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.