Stock Alert: Maruti Suzuki India, Man Inds, Grasim Industries, HCL Technologies

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 3 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Maruti Suzuki Indias total production in May increased by 1.4% to 1.95 lakh units compared with 1.93 lakh units in the same period last year.

Man Industries (India) announced that its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 300 crore through preferential allotment of convertible warrants and equity shares to promoter group entity and non-promoters respectively.

Grasim Industries finance committee of the board of directors has approved raising of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of upto Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.