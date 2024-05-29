Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Tata Steel approves infusion of funds in T Steel Holdings

Board of Tata Steel approves infusion of funds in T Steel Holdings

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 29 May 2024

The Board of Tata Steel at its meeting held on 29 May 2024 has approved investment in T Steel Holdings as under:

(a) Approved the proposal to infuse funds up to USD 2.11 Billion (Rs 17,407.50 crore), by way of subscription to equity shares of T Steel Holdings (TSHP), wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the Company, in one or more tranches, during FY2024-25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(b) Approved the proposal to convert debt instruments aggregating to USD 565 Million (Rs 4,661.25 crore) held by the Company in TSHP into equity shares, during FY2024-25. The Company will continue to hold these converted equity shares.

The proposed fund infusion will be used by TSHP to repay the existing external debt at offshore entities and to support the restructuring costs at Tata Steel UK.

Tata Steel Limited holds 100% equity shareholding in TSHP. Post the proposed transactions, Tata Steel will continue to hold 100% of equity shareholding in TSHP.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Asian Paints approves equity infusion of Rs 200 cr in its Singapore subsidiary

Board of TVS Holdings approves acquisition of 80.74% stake in Home Credit India Finance

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance approves equity infusion of Rs 300 cr in Belstar Microfinance

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Board of Jubilant Pharmova approves change in directorate

Karur Vysya Bank announces cessation of director

Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 300 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

Indiamart Intermesh acquires 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 38.10 cr work order from South East Central Railway

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story