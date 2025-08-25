Quest flow jumps after securing Rs 24 crore naval project order from GRSE

Quest Flow Controls soared 8.05% to Rs 318 after the company secured an order worth Rs 23.55 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for the supply of valves & spares for the prestigious Naval Project.

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers (GRSE) rose 0.20% to Rs 2,557.80 on the BSE.

According to an exchange filing, the contract is scheduled to be executed within 3 months from the date of award.

The company also clarified that there is no interest or involvement from the promoter, promoter group, or group companies in the entity awarding the contract. Additionally, the transaction does not fall under related party transactions and has been carried out on an arms length basis.