Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions bags manpower services order from DoT

ITCONS E-Solutions bags manpower services order from DoT

Image
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 49.74 lakh from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India, for the supply of manpower services.

The project, valued at Rs 49.74 lakh, is to be executed over one year, starting from 1 September 2025 and ending on 31 August 2026.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quest flow jumps after securing Rs 24 crore naval project order from GRSE

US dollar index speculators mildly reduce net short position

India is making remarkable strides in the world of space: PM

Prime Minister says India to become third-largest economy very soon

Volumes spurt at Metro Brands Ltd counter

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story