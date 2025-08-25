ITCONS E-Solutions bags manpower services order from DoT

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 49.74 lakh from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India, for the supply of manpower services.

The project, valued at Rs 49.74 lakh, is to be executed over one year, starting from 1 September 2025 and ending on 31 August 2026.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

