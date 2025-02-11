Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 9.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 22.38% to Rs 88.71 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 9.04% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 88.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales88.7172.49 22 OPM %17.4119.00 -PBDT17.3415.39 13 PBT15.5413.83 12 NP11.4610.51 9

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

