Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 9.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 9.04% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 88.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.88.7172.4917.4119.0017.3415.3915.5413.8311.4610.51

