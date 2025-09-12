Paras Defence gains on bagging Rs 26.6-cr defence order from Opto Electronics Factory

Paras Defence and Space Technologies surged 4.51% to Rs 683.55 after the company has received incremental orders worth Rs 26.6 crore from Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), a unit of India Optel, under the Ministry of Defence, Gov of India.

The order pertains to the supply of electronic control systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control Systems (TIFCS) for battle tank applications, which OLF delivers to the Indian Armed Forces. Execution of the new order is scheduled between December 2025 and September 2026.

With this addition, the total order book for electronic control systems under the TIFCS programme has now increased to approximately Rs 141.63 crore, compared to Rs 115.03 crore earlier.

Paras Defence said the incremental order includes supply of control panels for ballistic computers, ballistic computers, and gun positioning systems. The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The company also clarified that the transactions do not constitute related party transactions under applicable regulatory norms. Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) is a Private sector company primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - cefence & space Optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.