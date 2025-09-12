Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Vigor Plast India makes a steady splash on Dalal Street

NSE SME Vigor Plast India makes a steady splash on Dalal Street

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Shares of Vigor Plast India was trading at Rs 85.05 on the NSE, a premium of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 81.

The scrip was listed at Rs 85, a premium of 4.94% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently flat compared to its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 89 and a low of Rs 85. About 7.06 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Vigor Plast India's IPO was subscribed 3.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 September 2025 and it closed on 9 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 77 to Rs 81 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 30,99,200 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 24,99,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 6,00,000 equity shares.

Ahead of the IPO, Vigor Plast India, on 3 September 2025, raised Rs 7.07 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.73 lakh shares at Rs 81 per share to 5 anchor investors.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment of certain secured borrowings availed by the company, funding capital expenditure towards development and construction of a new warehouse in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and general corporate purposes.

Vigor Plast India is a manufacturer and supplier of a comprehensive range of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC), and Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (cPVC) pipes, fittings, and related products for various applications in plumbing, irrigation, and SWR (Soil, Waste, and Rainwater) management. The company caters to both rural and urban markets, providing long-lasting solutions for water distribution, wastewater management, and drainage. Its products are known for their durability and resistance to corrosion and are used in residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial sectors. The company focuses on delivering high-quality, efficient systems that meet the diverse requirements of its customers. As of 30 June 2025, the company had a total of 81 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 45.58 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.15 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

