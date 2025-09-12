Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS signs MoU with C-DAC

TCS signs MoU with C-DAC

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To advance India's sovereign cloud ecosystem

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to accelerate the development of India's sovereign cloud ecosystem. As India doubles down on self-reliant and secure digital infrastructure, this collaboration aims to deliver scalable, and AI-enabled cloud platforms that align with India's data localization mandates and support the digital transformation of critical public sector services.

The collaboration with C-DAC, India's premier R&D institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will develop and integrate indigenous innovations into TCS' sovereign cloud stack. This move will support the secure and compliant hosting of critical government applications including e-Sanjeevani, Dial 112, and workloads from central ministries. The partnership not only ensures adherence to stringent data protection standards but also enables faster enterprise adoption by enhancing security, compliance, and performance across key sectors such as healthcare, defence, smart cities, and BFSI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Net inflows into equity mutual funds slide 21% on month in Jul-25

Yen slips after US-Japan joint statement

Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Lodha Developers signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to develop green data centre park in Palava

Consolidated Construction Consortium jumps after bagging Rs 180-cr B&F orders

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story