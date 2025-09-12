TCS signs MoU with C-DAC

To advance India's sovereign cloud ecosystem

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to accelerate the development of India's sovereign cloud ecosystem. As India doubles down on self-reliant and secure digital infrastructure, this collaboration aims to deliver scalable, and AI-enabled cloud platforms that align with India's data localization mandates and support the digital transformation of critical public sector services.

The collaboration with C-DAC, India's premier R&D institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will develop and integrate indigenous innovations into TCS' sovereign cloud stack. This move will support the secure and compliant hosting of critical government applications including e-Sanjeevani, Dial 112, and workloads from central ministries. The partnership not only ensures adherence to stringent data protection standards but also enables faster enterprise adoption by enhancing security, compliance, and performance across key sectors such as healthcare, defence, smart cities, and BFSI.