Paras Defence Q3 PAT zooms 126% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Paras Defence and Space Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.04 crore in Q3 FY25, zoomed 125.82% as against Rs 6.66 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations spiked 33.63% to Rs 85.77 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 64.18 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax surged 130.14% to Rs 19.24 crore in the December quarter FY25, compared to 8.36 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 20.40% year on year to Rs 68.14 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 31.89 crore (down 31.89% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 10.03 crore (up 30.09% YoY) during the quarter.

The companys revenue from optics and optronic systems stood at Rs 44.44 crore (up 175.17% YoY), while income from defence engineering was at Rs 41.33 crore (down 13.49% YoY) during the period under review.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies offers high precision products and turnkey solutions to the defense and space sector, operating in three main verticals: defence and space optics, defence electronics solutions, and heavy engineering. As on 31 December 2024, the Government of India held 57.05% in the company.

The scrip shed 0.40% to currently at Rs 1,030.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

