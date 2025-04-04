Paras signs strategic MoU with MicroCon Vision, Israel

For collaboration on advance drone camera technology for Indian ISR payload market

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision, Israel, part of Controp and the Rafael Group, marking a significant advancement in India's defence and drone industry. This collaboration will position Paras Defence as exclusive supplier of advanced drone camera technology in India, at much lower cost.

Paras Defence will bring high indigenous content in these drone cameras and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) payloads, improving the country's self-reliance while lowering costs. It will offer two models, whose usual import price is around Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per unit. Paras Defence anticipates 50-60% price reduction for each model, making advanced surveillance technology more accessible to Indian defence forces and for commercial applications.

MicroCon will serve as Paras Defence's exclusive supplier for drone cameras which include ISR payloads and Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) seekers, while Paras Defence becomes MicroCon's exclusive partner for ISR operations in India. This aligns with MicroCon's strategy to expand its footprint in the country which is witnessing accelerated growth in its drone market.

