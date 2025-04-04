Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Tatravagonka acquires land in Haldiapada, Odisha

Jupiter Tatravagonka acquires land in Haldiapada, Odisha

Image
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For its upcoming Rs 2,500 cr Railwheel & Axle forging plant

Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory (JTRF), a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons, has successfully secured land in Haldiapada, Khordha, Odisha, for its upcoming Railwheel & Axle forging plant. This marks a major milestone in the company's expansion plans, reinforcing Odisha's position as a strategic hub for high-tech industrial manufacturing. Notably, JTRF is the first railway heavy engineering industry in Odisha in the private sector.

Jupiter Tatravagonka plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in phases over the next few years to develop this state-of-the-art facility. The plant is expected to produce 100,000 forged wheelsets annually and will cater to both domestic and international markets, with nearly 50% of production earmarked for exports, primarily to Tatravagonka A.S., a leading Slovakian rail infrastructure company, and other European firms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.03 lakh tonnes in Q4

Sai Life Sciences inaugurates Peptide Research Center in Hyderabad

Netweb Technologies receives incentive of Rs 5.93 cr under PLI scheme 2.0 for IT hardware

NMDC announces change in directorate

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story