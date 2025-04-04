Jupiter Tatravagonka acquires land in Haldiapada, Odisha

For its upcoming Rs 2,500 cr Railwheel & Axle forging plant

Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory (JTRF), a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons, has successfully secured land in Haldiapada, Khordha, Odisha, for its upcoming Railwheel & Axle forging plant. This marks a major milestone in the company's expansion plans, reinforcing Odisha's position as a strategic hub for high-tech industrial manufacturing. Notably, JTRF is the first railway heavy engineering industry in Odisha in the private sector.

Jupiter Tatravagonka plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in phases over the next few years to develop this state-of-the-art facility. The plant is expected to produce 100,000 forged wheelsets annually and will cater to both domestic and international markets, with nearly 50% of production earmarked for exports, primarily to Tatravagonka A.S., a leading Slovakian rail infrastructure company, and other European firms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News