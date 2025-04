Priyadarshini Gaddam, Director (Personnel) assigned additional charge of Director (Finance)

NMDC announced that the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance), NMDC Steel is assigned to Priyadarshini Gaddam, Director (Personnel), NMDC Steel for an initial period of 3 months w.e.f. 06 March 2025 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

