Sai Life Sciences inaugurates Peptide Research Center in Hyderabad

Apr 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sai Life Sciences has inaugurated a dedicated Peptide Research Center at its integrated R&D Campus in Hyderabad, India.

The Peptide Research Center is designed to support innovator pharma and biotech companies with specialized services across peptide synthesis, discovery, and advanced modalities, including complex conjugates. The facility integrates automation, advanced liquid handling, robotics, and high-throughput systems, enhancing precision, scalability, and efficiency in the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics.

Maneesh Pingle, Head of Discovery Services, said: The demand for peptide-based therapeutics is rising rapidly, driven by their high specificity, biocompatibility, and lower risk of off-target effects. At Sai Life Sciences, we have a seasoned team of scientists with years of experience successfully delivering peptide discovery and development projects. Combined with our expanding capabilities, this expertise positions us strongly to support our clients' evolving needs as they advance peptide therapies across diverse therapeutic areas."

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

