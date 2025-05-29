Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 30.59 crore

Net Loss of Parijat Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 30.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.79% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 117.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

30.5926.83117.75103.540.95-2.762.833.220-0.902.362.16-0.19-1.121.691.52-0.36-1.141.221.01

