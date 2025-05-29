Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 30.59 crore

Net Loss of Parijat Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 30.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.79% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 117.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales30.5926.83 14 117.75103.54 14 OPM %0.95-2.76 -2.833.22 - PBDT0-0.90 100 2.362.16 9 PBT-0.19-1.12 83 1.691.52 11 NP-0.36-1.14 68 1.221.01 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese shares soar higher, Nikkei jumps 1.88%

Regent Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.70%

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sensex ends 321 pts higher, Nifty ends above 24,800 level; VIX tanks 8.86%

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story