Parker Agrochem Exports standalone net profit declines 81.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.51% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Parker Agrochem Exports declined 81.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 46.51% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.152.1526.0957.210.291.230.241.200.221.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News