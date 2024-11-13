Oxford Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of Oxford Industries rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.780.605.131.670.040.010.040.010.040.01

