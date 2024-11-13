Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oxford Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Oxford Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of Oxford Industries rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.780.60 30 OPM %5.131.67 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Swiggy's IPO debut tests demand for rapid-delivery firms in India

Checking of bags a non-issue, Uddhav seeking votes by whining: Fadnavis

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story