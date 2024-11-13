KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.18% to Rs 13.11 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.18% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.1119.05-0.46-14.170.700.870.100.100.070.02

