Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy allots Equity Shares

Suzlon Energy allots Equity Shares

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Under ESOP

Suzlon Energy has approved allotment of 36,44,500 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs.2/- each aggregating to Rs.3,30,95,500/- for cash at a premium in dematerialised form to the option grantees, pursuant to the exercise of the options granted to the eligible employees of the Company and its subsidiaries under ESOP 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Core sector expands by 0.7% on year in May, Crude oil and Natural Gas output falls

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens further to 2.84% in Apr-25

Brahmaputra Infra edges higher after higher rental rates at Guwahati-based mall take effect

Sai Life Sciences rises on completion of second phase expansion at Bidar facility

Sai Life Sciences jumps after stellar results

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story