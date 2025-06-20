Suzlon Energy allots Equity Shares

Under ESOP

Suzlon Energy has approved allotment of 36,44,500 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs.2/- each aggregating to Rs.3,30,95,500/- for cash at a premium in dematerialised form to the option grantees, pursuant to the exercise of the options granted to the eligible employees of the Company and its subsidiaries under ESOP 2022.

