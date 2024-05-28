Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parle Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Parle Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Parle Industries rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.11 -100 00.11 -100 OPM %0-118.18 -0-490.91 - PBDT0.090.12 -25 0.090.16 -44 PBT0.050.12 -58 0.050.16 -69 NP0.040.01 300 0.030.04 -25

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

