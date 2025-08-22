Parliament's Monsoon Session ends amid protests, 15 Bills cleared

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday, 21 August 2025, bringing the 21-day Monsoon Session to a close. The session, marked by frequent disruptions, ended with 15 Bills passed by both Houses despite low productivity.

Briefing the media, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju described the session as extremely fruitful for the government but accused the Opposition of stalling discussions. The final day also witnessed multiple adjournments, with Opposition parties continuing demonstrations against the Bihar SIR issue and alleged vote theft.

During the session, 14 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha, 12 passed by it, and 15 cleared by Rajya Sabha. In all, 15 Bills were passed by both Houses, including the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Income-tax Bill, 2025, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The Income-tax Bill, 2025, as reported by the Select Committee, was withdrawn.