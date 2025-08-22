Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parliament's Monsoon Session ends amid protests, 15 Bills cleared

Parliament's Monsoon Session ends amid protests, 15 Bills cleared

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday, 21 August 2025, bringing the 21-day Monsoon Session to a close. The session, marked by frequent disruptions, ended with 15 Bills passed by both Houses despite low productivity.

Briefing the media, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju described the session as extremely fruitful for the government but accused the Opposition of stalling discussions. The final day also witnessed multiple adjournments, with Opposition parties continuing demonstrations against the Bihar SIR issue and alleged vote theft.

During the session, 14 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha, 12 passed by it, and 15 cleared by Rajya Sabha. In all, 15 Bills were passed by both Houses, including the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Income-tax Bill, 2025, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The Income-tax Bill, 2025, as reported by the Select Committee, was withdrawn.

However, disruptions meant the Lok Sabha functioned for only 37 out of 120 scheduled hours, recording just 31% productivity. The Rajya Sabha fared slightly better, clocking 41 hours 15 minutes of work time, or around 39% productivity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election on September 9

Delays in admission process continue to be a challenge in insolvency cases says IBBI Chairperson

Apollo Hospitals' promter group pares 1.3% stake for Rs 1,489.33 crore

R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

Hikal slides after receiving USFDA warning letter for Jigani Facility

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story