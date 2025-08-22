Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

R Systems International surged 11.54% to Rs 472.75 after the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Novigo Solutions, strengthening its product engineering and full-stack agentic-AI capabilities.

Novigo Solutions, a specialist in low-code/no-code (LCNC) development and intelligent-automation services. It has been growing strongly and delivered 44% revenue CAGR over the last three years with 25% EBITDA margin and healthy free cash flow.

The strategic acquisition creates a global digital product engineering services powerhouse with Rs 2,060.0 crore (around $240 million) revenue and Rs 380.0 crore (approximately $45million) EBITDA, offering engineering, deployment, and management of enterprise-scale fleets of AI agents under a single, governed platform.

The transaction includes an upfront cash consideration of Rs 400 crore, along with additional stock consideration linked to future EBITDA achievement. The acquisition will be EPS accretive for R Systems from the first year.

This strategic move positions R Systems well to address the evolving market landscape, as enterprises reallocate IT budgets towards autonomous, compliance-ready AI workflows. The acquisition integrates R Systems OptimaAI Suite with Novigos UiPath Diamond-tier automation practice and Microsoft Copilot Centre of Excellence, positioning the combined entity as a leader uniquely equipped to design, orchestrate, and operate the intelligent enterprises of the future.

The acquisition helps the company expand its offerings in the fast growing Middle East region and gain delivery presence in Bangalore and Tier 2 cities (e.g. Mangalore).

Nitesh Bansal, CEO & managing director, R Systems International, said, As enterprises move from pilots to production-grade AI agents which are governed by robust orchestration and compliance frameworks, the acquisition of Novigo Solutions acts as an accelerator in our journey to lead the Agentic AI revolution. By integrating Novigos automation depth into our OptimaAI portfolio, we can now take customers from model engineering to autonomous execution under one roof. It's not just about adding scale; it is about adding synergistic, high-margin capabilities that translate into stronger outcomes for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome the highly talented Novigo team to the R Systems family.

Praveen Kalbhavi and Mohammed Hanif, CEO and CTO, Novigo Solutions, said, We have built a world-class practice in making businesses faster and smarter through lowcode platforms and intelligent automation. Joining R Systems accelerates our mission to deploy agentic AI and automation tools at scale. Now, supercharged by R Systems OptimaAI Suite, our UiPath and Microsoft agentic workforce can be deployed to solve our clients' most complex problems. Our high-quality talent across Mangalore, emerging as Indias Silicon Beach, and all our locations will complement the global engineering strengths of R Systems. We look forward to growing the business further with R Systems.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating principal amount of up to Rs 275 crore, on a private placement basis in one or more series/ tranches to certain eligible investors.

R Systems is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and develops chip-to cloud software products, platforms, and digital experiences that empower its clients to achieve higher revenues and operational efficiency.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 204.9% to Rs 75.85 crore on 6.9% increase in net sales to Rs 462.02 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hikal slides after receiving USFDA warning letter for Jigani Facility

IZMO hits the roof, rallies 44% in two days after tech milestone

Texmaco Rail gains after bagging Rs 103-cr wagon order

Veerhealth Care receives fresh orders from its US customer

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story