Apollo Hospitals' promter group pares 1.3% stake for Rs 1,489.33 crore

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said that the Promoter Group of Apollo Hospitals, represented by Suneeta Reddy, sold 1,897,239 equity shares, amounting to 1.3% stake in the company.

The aforementioned stake sale was executed through a block deal on the stock exchanges, at a price of Rs 7850 per share, a discount of nearly 1% to the closing price yesterday. Accordingly, the total value of the said transaction is Rs 1,489.33 crore

The sale proceeds will be utilised to pare down outstanding debt of the Promoter Group.

Subsequent to the sale, the Promoter Group holding in Apollo Hospitals will reduce to nearly 28% (from the current 29.3%) and pledged holdings of the Promoter Group (as a percentage of their total holding) will reduce from 13.1% to approximately 2%.

"The transaction fulfils a commitment made to investors to reduce the pledge, the company said in a statement.

The company further added that the Promoter Group does not have any plan of any further stake reduction in the foreseeable future.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has established a strong presence across the healthcare ecosystem, encompassing hospitals, pharmacies, primary care and diagnostic clinics, as well as various retail health models. The Group also offers telemedicine services in multiple countries, health insurance solutions, global project consultancy, and operates medical colleges, a nursing and hospital management college, and Medvarsity for e-learning.

The company reported 41.80% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 432.80 crore on 14.87% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,842.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 7909.50 on the BSE.

On the NSE, 2.29 lakh shares of the company were traded at the counter so far as against the three-month average trading volume of 4.78 lakh shares.

On the BSE, 4437 shares of the company had changed hands at the counter as compared with the two-week average trading volume of 0.26 lakh shares.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

