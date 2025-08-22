Apollo Hospitals' promter group pares 1.3% stake for Rs 1,489.33 crore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said that the Promoter Group of Apollo Hospitals, represented by Suneeta Reddy, sold 1,897,239 equity shares, amounting to 1.3% stake in the company.
The aforementioned stake sale was executed through a block deal on the stock exchanges, at a price of Rs 7850 per share, a discount of nearly 1% to the closing price yesterday. Accordingly, the total value of the said transaction is Rs 1,489.33 crore
The sale proceeds will be utilised to pare down outstanding debt of the Promoter Group.
Subsequent to the sale, the Promoter Group holding in Apollo Hospitals will reduce to nearly 28% (from the current 29.3%) and pledged holdings of the Promoter Group (as a percentage of their total holding) will reduce from 13.1% to approximately 2%.
"The transaction fulfils a commitment made to investors to reduce the pledge, the company said in a statement.
The company further added that the Promoter Group does not have any plan of any further stake reduction in the foreseeable future.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has established a strong presence across the healthcare ecosystem, encompassing hospitals, pharmacies, primary care and diagnostic clinics, as well as various retail health models. The Group also offers telemedicine services in multiple countries, health insurance solutions, global project consultancy, and operates medical colleges, a nursing and hospital management college, and Medvarsity for e-learning.
The company reported 41.80% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 432.80 crore on 14.87% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,842.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip shed 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 7909.50 on the BSE.
On the NSE, 2.29 lakh shares of the company were traded at the counter so far as against the three-month average trading volume of 4.78 lakh shares.
On the BSE, 4437 shares of the company had changed hands at the counter as compared with the two-week average trading volume of 0.26 lakh shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app