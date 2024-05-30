Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 72.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.29% to Rs 51.23 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 72.34% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 51.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.24% to Rs 6.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 203.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

