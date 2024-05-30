Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 72.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 72.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 10.29% to Rs 51.23 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 72.34% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 51.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.24% to Rs 6.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 203.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales51.2346.45 10 203.39172.55 18 OPM %11.468.12 -9.589.48 - PBDT3.413.60 -5 11.9213.77 -13 PBT2.321.75 33 8.407.25 16 NP1.620.94 72 6.035.52 9

