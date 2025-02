Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 47.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 66.35 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 47.06% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 66.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.66.3558.289.378.184.122.983.102.222.251.53

