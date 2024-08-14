Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit rises 158.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit rises 158.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 73.68% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation rose 158.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.68% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.330.19 74 OPM %42.42-10.53 -PBDT0.340.13 162 PBT0.340.13 162 NP0.310.12 158

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Pluckk implements computer vision tech to check defects in fruits, veggies

WFI vice-president believes CAS's verdict will be in Vinesh's favour

Pak Prime Minister slashes petrol prices by Rs Rs 8.47, diesel by Rs 6.7

Star Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker locks Rs 1.5 crore deal with Coca-Cola

Morne Morkel to be India bowling coach: Full list of Gambhir support staff

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story