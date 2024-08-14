Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co standalone net profit declines 71.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 24.48 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co declined 71.88% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 24.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.4825.481.722.510.110.340.090.320.090.32

