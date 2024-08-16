Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Partap Industries standalone net profit rises 15.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Sales rise 42.72% to Rs 88.10 crore

Net profit of Partap Industries rose 15.09% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.72% to Rs 88.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales88.1061.73 43 OPM %6.039.06 -PBDT4.365.46 -20 PBT2.893.92 -26 NP2.442.12 15

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

