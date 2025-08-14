Pashupati Cotspin standalone net profit declines 13.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.88% to Rs 106.08 crore

Net profit of Pashupati Cotspin declined 13.98% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.88% to Rs 106.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.106.08155.723.924.794.985.622.783.422.032.36

