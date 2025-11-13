Asian Paints gains after Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 993 cr

Asian Paints added 2.82% to Rs 2,851.50 following the strong Q2 FY26 performance with robust growth in volume and financials.

The counter surged 14.67% in the six consecutive trading sessions from its recent closing low of 2,486.60 on 4 November 2025.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 43.04% to Rs 993.59 crore on 6.38% increase in revenue from sales to Rs 8,513.70 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 45.1% to Rs 1,391.52 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

PBDIT (Profit before depreciation, interest, tax, other income, and exceptional items) (before share in profit of associates) increased 21.3% to Rs 1,503.4 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 1,239.5 crore in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY26, PBDIT Margin as % to net sales at 17.7% from 15.5% posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Decorative Business (India) registered volume growth of 10.9% with revenue growth of 6.0% Revenue from international business rose 9.9% to Rs 846 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 769.5 crore in Q2 FY25. In constant currency terms, sales increased by 10.6%. Profit before exceptional items and tax in Q2 FY26 was Rs 76.4 crore as against Rs 34.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Within the industrial business segment, revenue from APPG increased 10.2% YoY to Rs 292.6 crore, while PPGAP sales climbed 13.3% YoY to Rs 594.3 crore in Q2 FY26.

In the home dor segment, the Bath Fittings business declined 4.7% YoY to Rs 79.3 crore, and Kitchen business revenue slipped 7.2% to Rs 97.7 crore from Rs 105.3 crore in Q2 FY25. During the quarter, sales at White Teak dropped 15.2% YoY to Rs 26.4 crore, whereas Weatherseal reported robust growth of 56.9% YoY to Rs 20.7 crore. Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY26. The record date for dividend has been fixed as Tuesday, 18th November 2025, and the dividend will be paid on or after Thursday, 27th November 2025.

Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO of Asian Paints, said, This was a quarter of focused innovation, good execution and regionalisation of initiatives, resulting in a strong performance. We saw an improvement in our domestic decorative business with a double-digit volume growth of 10.9% and a 6% increase in value, despite the challenges posed by an extensive and prolonged monsoon. This growth was driven by our ability to generate demand across urban and rural areas through various regional activations and intense marketing /brand building measures. Growth was further accelerated by enhanced performance in our Automotive and Industrial Protective Coatings segments, contributing to an overall 6.7% value growth in the domestic coatings business. In the International business, we delivered double-digit revenue growth, led by key markets in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. While the Home Dor business continues to navigate headwinds, our progress with beautiful homes stores is promising.

Our ongoing efforts to elevate cost efficiencies have delivered positive results, allowing us to increase our profit margins even as we increased investments in our brand and retailing initiatives. The business landscape continues to be challenging and highly dynamic. However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthening our brand saliency and driving innovation, to deliver sustained performance and create value for all our stakeholders. Asian Paints, established in 1942, is the largest listed company in India's decorative paints segment. It ranked among the top eight decorative coatings companies in the world. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling, and distributing paints, coatings, and products related to home dor and bath fittings and providing related services.