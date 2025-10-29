Patanjali Foods Ltd rises for third straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 601.85, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% jump in NIFTY and a 5.44% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56110.05, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.06 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 606.7, up 1.58% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd is up 2.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% jump in NIFTY and a 5.44% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.