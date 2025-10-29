SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.87%, Gains for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1973.1, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.49% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% gain in NIFTY and a 14.62% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1973.1, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 26080.4. The Sensex is at 85005.24, up 0.45%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 10.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27453.95, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.32 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1975, up 1.57% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 21.49% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% gain in NIFTY and a 14.62% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.