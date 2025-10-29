Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 243.79, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.04% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% jump in NIFTY and a 7.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35658.15, up 2.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.45 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 244.49, up 2.36% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 3.04% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% jump in NIFTY and a 7.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.