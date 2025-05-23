Honasa Consumer Ltd Spikes 9.22%

Honasa Consumer Ltd has added 27.59% over last one month compared to 1.98% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.97% rise in the SENSEX

Honasa Consumer Ltd rose 9.22% today to trade at Rs 300.85. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.57% to quote at 20471.59. The index is down 1.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Varun Beverages Ltd increased 2.69% and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd added 1.89% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 1.86 % over last one year compared to the 7.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Honasa Consumer Ltd has added 27.59% over last one month compared to 1.98% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.97% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46015 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37632 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 546.5 on 10 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 190 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News