Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.86% to Rs 86.47 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 11.38% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 86.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.18% to Rs 7.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 342.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 290.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

86.4785.73342.09290.072.433.242.563.142.472.5010.278.481.861.807.665.681.861.677.605.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News