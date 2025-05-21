Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.02% to Rs 250.48 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries declined 8.03% to Rs 39.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 250.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 266.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.76% to Rs 102.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 809.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 774.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

