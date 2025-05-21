Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Tyre & Industries standalone net profit declines 34.00% in the March 2025 quarter

JK Tyre & Industries standalone net profit declines 34.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 2673.70 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 34.00% to Rs 96.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 2673.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2616.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.79% to Rs 385.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 590.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 10176.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10313.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2673.702616.08 2 10176.3310313.27 -1 OPM %9.8512.72 -9.8913.20 - PBDT210.88286.97 -27 808.501155.67 -30 PBT140.75221.72 -37 539.97903.22 -40 NP96.55146.29 -34 385.23590.76 -35

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

