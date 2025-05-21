JK Tyre & Industries standalone net profit declines 34.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 2673.70 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 34.00% to Rs 96.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 2673.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2616.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.79% to Rs 385.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 590.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 10176.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10313.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2673.702616.0810176.3310313.279.8512.729.8913.20210.88286.97808.501155.67140.75221.72539.97903.2296.55146.29385.23590.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News