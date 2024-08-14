Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 76.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales decline 36.80% to Rs 15.03 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 76.39% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.80% to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.0323.78 -37 OPM %36.5969.34 -PBDT3.2413.59 -76 PBT3.2013.55 -76 NP2.6411.18 -76

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

