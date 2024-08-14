Popular Vehicles & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 581.84 croreNet Loss of Popular Vehicles & Services reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 581.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 561.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales581.84561.18 4 OPM %2.993.42 -PBDT12.4610.54 18 PBT-0.43-1.00 57 NP-0.37-1.62 77
