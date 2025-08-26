BLS Intl spurts on bagging order worth Rs 2,055 cr from UIDAI

BLS International Services rallied 3.78% to Rs 382.40 after the company has received a work order worth Rs 2,055.35 crore from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi, Government of India.
The company has secured a significant order to serve as the service provider for establishing and running district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) across India. These centers will offer appointment and walk-in based Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and other miscellaneous Aadhaar-related services.
This contract involves outsourcing the delivery of public services as part of a project aimed at expanding Aadhaar accessibility nationwide. The contract is set to be executed over a period of six years.
The company has confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies hold any interest in the entity that awarded this contract. Furthermore, the order does not fall under related party transactions and is conducted at arms length.
BLS International Services is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. It operates in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005. The company works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies, & consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 49.8% to Rs 181 crore on 44.23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 710.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app