Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 81.45 croreNet profit of Pavna Industries declined 44.05% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 81.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.32% to Rs 10.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 316.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News