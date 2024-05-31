Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USG Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

USG Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of USG Tech Solutions reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

USG Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Usha Martin Education &amp; Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 110.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VL E-Governance &amp; IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jyot International Marketing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Garnet International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Country Club Hospitality &amp; Holidays consolidated net profit declines 77.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 5.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 452.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story