Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 36.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 32.80% to Rs 268.27 crore

Net profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 36.79% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.80% to Rs 268.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 399.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.26% to Rs 29.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.71% to Rs 1046.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1336.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales268.27399.24 -33 1046.511336.75 -22 OPM %5.026.92 -5.673.85 - PBDT11.1315.70 -29 43.1739.68 9 PBT9.6814.44 -33 37.5334.95 7 NP7.1311.28 -37 29.1326.66 9

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

