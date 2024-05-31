Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 36.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.80% to Rs 268.27 croreNet profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 36.79% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.80% to Rs 268.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 399.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.26% to Rs 29.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.71% to Rs 1046.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1336.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
