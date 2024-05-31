Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garnet International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Garnet International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 92.84% to Rs 19.67 crore

Net loss of Garnet International reported to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 92.84% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.73% to Rs 20.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.6710.20 93 20.3359.33 -66 OPM %-1.8320.88 --6.549.99 - PBDT0.451.28 -65 -0.524.76 PL PBT0.451.06 -58 -0.523.82 PL NP-4.860.38 PL -5.992.84 PL

