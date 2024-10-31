Pavna Industries gains as Q2 PAT spurts 76% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Pavna Industries rallied 4.85% to Rs 642 after the company's standalone net profit spiked 76.43% to Rs 3.37 crore on 16.29% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 79.52 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 4.63 crore in the second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 79.45% year on year.

EBITDA in Q2 FY25 was at Rs 9.97 crore, registering a growth of 43.53% from Rs 6.95 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 12.54% in Q2 FY25 as against 10.16% posted in Q2 FY24.

On half year basis, the companys net profit rallied 18.52% to Rs 5.63 crore on 13.89% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 156.47 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Swapnil Jain, Managing Director, Pavna Industries Ltd. said, "We are pleased to announce a robust performance for Q2FY25, which is a result of our expert strategic initiatives, strong market positioning, and operational resilience. As India cements its position as a global hub for auto component sourcing, Pavna Industries is well-positioned to contribute to and benefit from this momentum. We are especially encouraged by the government's ambitious targets for the electric vehicle market, with anticipated exponential growth targets set to make India the largest EV market by 2030.

Our recent initiatives, including securing a land parcel in Pantnagar for a new greenfield plant and our recent fundraise, are aligned with our long-term vision of supporting Indias EV and automotive expansion. These developments, combined with our diversified and innovative product portfolio and proximity to key auto clusters, enable us to respond swiftly to the needs of our valued OEM clients. I am confident that Pavna Industries will continue to drive growth and deliver value for our stakeholders, as we advance our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centricity."

Pavna Industries, formerly known as Pavna Locks, was incorporated in 19 April 1994. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing wide range of reliable and high quality automotive parts for reputed OEMs serving different vehicle segments including passenger vehicles, twowheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles. PAVNA is a wellestablished company in the South Asian automotive industry, with long history of innovation, technology, manufacturing and market leadership spanning over 50 years.

