The Anup Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

White Organic Retail Ltd, WPIL Ltd, The Byke Hospitality Ltd and Excel Realty N Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 October 2024.

White Organic Retail Ltd, WPIL Ltd, The Byke Hospitality Ltd and Excel Realty N Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 October 2024.

The Anup Engineering Ltd spiked 14.65% to Rs 3559.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17076 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15544 shares in the past one month.

White Organic Retail Ltd soared 14.48% to Rs 4.11. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78876 shares in the past one month.

WPIL Ltd surged 12.12% to Rs 543.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89651 shares in the past one month.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 73.94. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17322 shares in the past one month.

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd gained 9.88% to Rs 0.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News